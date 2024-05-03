Azerbaijan, EU discuss collaboration within COP29, common directions for co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Friday held a meeting with the Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission Gert Jan Koopman, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-EU collaboration within COP29 and common directions for cooperation, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“During the meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, we discussed a wide range of cooperation prospects, including: the implementation of the #Economic and #Investment Plan in Azerbaijan within the EU’s Eastern Partnership priorities for 2021-2025; collaboration with the European Union within COP29; common directions for cooperation with the EU,” the minister said.

