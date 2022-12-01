Azerbaijan, EU discuss holding second meeting of High Level Transport Dialogue in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed the issues related to holding the second meeting of the High Level Transport Dialogue in Baku as the country`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean in Brussels, News.Az reports.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of transport, especially aviation.

News.Az