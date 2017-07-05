Azerbaijan, EU discuss signing agreement in aviation area

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second round of negotiations on the signing of an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement was held in Brussels, Belgium.

From the Azerbaijani side, a delegation led by Director of the country’s State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov took part in the negotiations.

The sides expressed readiness to sign the relevant agreements, AzerTag reports.

They decided to hold the third round of negotiations on the signing of an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement in Baku.

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan has positive experience in cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

News.Az

