Azerbaijan, EU enjoy successful economic, trade partnership

Azerbaijan has a successful economic and trade partnership with the EU, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on Thursday.

According to Jabbarov, during the meeting with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, together with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, development of small and medium businesses, financial instruments offered by EU and priority areas for investment.

News.Az