Azerbaijan: EU expert mission to help Port of Baku implement Green Port concept

On 5–8 November, an expert from the United Kingdom will visit Azerbaijan to provide advice to representatives of the Port of Baku in its endeavours to implement Green Port concept, the EU Neighbours portal reported.

The expert will advise on the promotion of green culture, implementation of the port’s environmental policies, and greening of its associated logistics chain.

This mission will help the Port of Baku to demonstrate its commitment to compliance, environmental protection and sustainable development as major components of its Green Port status ambitions.

A range of initiatives will be presented to provide good practice examples and options to assist the port authority in how to put this policy into practice.

The visit is being organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX), in cooperation with Baku International Sea Trade Port.

