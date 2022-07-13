Azerbaijan, EU eye establishing working group on investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Director for Eastern Neighborhood and Institution Building at the European Commission Lawrence Meredith, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the EU was discussed during the meeting, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“During the meeting, we discussed cooperation with the European Union, creation of a working group in the field of investment identification, as well as investment opportunities and potential projects in the private and public sectors,” the minister added.

News.Az