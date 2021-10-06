Azerbaijan, EU have very broad agenda of cooperation – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union have very broad agenda of long-lasting cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

The Azerbaijani leader called the cooperation with the EU ‘very efficient and successful’.

“We have full coincidence of our views for our bilateral relations, for regional development, and for the post-war situation. We count on European Union as a big partner, and honest broker in mobilizing its efforts and contributing to the post-war situation,” the head of state added.

News.Az