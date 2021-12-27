Azerbaijan, EU intend to complete work on bilateral agreement in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union are intending to complete the work on a new bilateral agreement in 2022, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, News.Az reports.

Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan and the EU have already approved the priorities of cooperation until 2024.

The minister also noted the interest shown by the EU, both to Azerbaijan and to the region as a whole.

"This is evidenced by numerous visits to the country and the region. Negotiations on a bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU continue. The agreement consists of four main sections, which cover political security, trade, economy and other areas. We think that the work on the agreement will be completed in 2022," he added.

News.Az