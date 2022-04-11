Azerbaijan, EU successfully cooperate in field of statistics, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union have successful cooperation in the field of statistics, the head of the State Statistical Committee told journalists on Monday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Committee Chairman Tahir Budagov noted that three twinning projects and one technical assistance project in the field of statistics have been implemented in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the EU.

He said the third twinning project was aimed at bringing business statistics in Azerbaijan in line with European standards, to increase the capacity of the State Statistical Committee and the State Tax Service in this process.

On Monday, Baku hosted a conference dedicated to the results of the EU Twinning Project "Support to the State Statistical Committee and the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy to strengthen the collection, harmonization, analysis, publishing and dissemination of business statistics". The project was implemented in 2020-2022 by a consortium of three EU National Statistical Institutions: Statistics Finland (lead), Statistics Lithuania and Statistics Netherlands.

