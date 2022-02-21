Azerbaijan-EU ties are developing successfully – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union are developing successfully, President Ilham Aliyev said Monday as he received a delegation headed by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, News.Az reports.

Hailing the existing constructive dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, the head of state said he is in talks with European Council President Charles Michel on a regular basis.

President Aliyev praised Charles Michel's contribution to Azerbaijan-EU ties, as well as the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

News.Az