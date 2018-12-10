Azerbaijan, EU to hold next round of talks on new agreement in January

The next round of talks on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union is scheduled for January next year in Brussels, AZERTAC reports.

In January 2019, the EU and Azerbaijan will continue the dialogue on politics, security and trade, said the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas.

The ambassador hailed the recent round of talks on the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU held on December 4-6 in Baku.

Jankauskas said the arrival of a large delegation from the EU to Baku indicates the seriousness of the EU’s intention to conclude the agreement with Azerbaijan.

