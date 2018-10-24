Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, EU to mull co-op prospects

Azerbaijani MP to visit Strasbourg for discussions

Javanshir Feyziyev, co-chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation committee, Azerbaijani MP, will be in Strasbourg October 24-26 to discuss prospects for cooperation with European colleagues, Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Feyziyev will hold talks with co-chair of the EU-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation committee from the European side Sayyad Karim, the European Parliament rapporteur for Azerbaijan Norica Nicolai and members of the Club of Azerbaijan’s Friends in the European Parliament.

At the meetings, the participants will discuss the state of current relations and the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. 

News.Az 

