Azerbaijan, European Commission mull Middle Corridor development

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with the visiting delegation of the European Commission (EC) on EU Neighborhood and Enlargement, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the development of the Middle Corridor, Minister Nabiyev said on X.

“We met with EC Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement of the European Union, Gert Jan Koopman. We discussed cooperation in the field of transportation, especially the development of the Middle Corridor,” the minister noted.

The Middle Corridor has been developing for 10 years, but it has received special attention in recent years due to geopolitical realities (problems in the Red Sea, as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and complications of logistics).

A total of 2.76 million tons of cargo passed through the Middle Corridor in 2023, with a target of 4.2 million tons in 2024.

News.Az