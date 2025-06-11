Azerbaijan, European Commission set to hold another round of energy dialogue this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels will host another round of the high-level energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Commission (EC) on June 13, the country’s deputy energy minister, Orkhan Zeynalov, has announced.

He noted that the meeting is being held within the framework of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 between Azerbaijan and the EU, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“On June 13, we will have the high-level energy dialogue with the European Commission in Brussels. This will be the third meeting already implementing the Memorandum of Understanding from 2022. It’s co-chaired by the Minister of Energy from our side and the Commissioner (Dan) Jørgensen. So naturally all those issues will be reviewed and discussed,” the deputy minister added.

“The EU is our strategic partner in energy,” Zeynalov said on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum on June 3 ahead of the high-level energy dialogue with the European Commission in Brussels on June 13. He reminded that the memorandum signed in 2022 is a comprehensive document envisaging the doubling of the gas supply volumes to Europe as well as green energy interconnections, methane emission reduction and the investment financing to the infrastructure equities.

Azerbaijan exported 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe in 2021. In 2024, this increased to 12.9 bcm, a rise of over 57 percent, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister said. “We’re gradually increasing the volume and at the same time more than 50 percent of our total gas export goes to Europe,” he said.

“Right now, we’re exporting gas to 12 countries – 10 countries in Europe and in addition we are also providing gas to Georgia and Türkiye.

As of today, we have 14 countries that are requesting natural gas from Azerbaijan – additional 14 bcm on top of the already supplied volumes,” he said.

He noted that the first resource is Azerbaijan’s own natural gas reserves but it’s also open to possible transit options in the future, including gas from Turkmenistan, “if a decision could be made from the other side of the Caspian Sea.”

News.Az