Azerbaijan: European Parliament membership gives no right to violate laws

Membership in the European Parliament does not give anyone the right to violate the laws of other countries, the norms and principles of international law, and does not give anyone immunity, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told APA on Friday.



Hajiyev noted that some MEPs like Frank Engel, Eleni Teokharus and Jaromir Stetina, call for violation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized integrity and are constantly working for these purposes, propagandizing the illegal regime created by Armenia as a result of aggression and occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands.

