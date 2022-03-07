Azerbaijan evacuates 220 more citizens from Ukraine via Romania

Azerbaijan’s Airlines (AZAL) has performed another charter flight from Bucharest, Romania, bringing back 220 more Azerbaijani citizens who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

Twenty-four children were among the Azerbaijani evacuees, News.Az reports.

More than 7,000 Azerbaijani citizens who have fled Ukraine to Romania have already been evacuated to Azerbaijan to date.

So far, the Azerbaijani state has arranged 5 charter flights from Romania’s Iași and 1 charter flight from Bucharest. In addition, as many as 675 people returned to Azerbaijan by 14 buses.

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, charter flights are organized on a daily basis to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from the zone of conflict in Ukraine.

