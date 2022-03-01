Azerbaijan evacuates hundreds of citizens from Ukraine’s Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 500 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine’s Kharkiv city.

The Azerbaijani citizens will be provided with support while crossing Ukraine’s border with Poland, the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaiajn in Kharkiv told News.Az.

"Moreover, as a result of negotiations among the Azerbaijani Honorary Consul in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov, the Southern Railway of Kharkiv, and the Railway station of the city, places have been allocated for the daily evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens,” the consulate said.

Azerbaijan citizens wishing to leave Kharkiv are recommended to contact the Kharkiv Railway Station and the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan.

Owing to special cases, the Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv at (+38057) 7000531 and info.azconsulate@gmail.com.

News.Az