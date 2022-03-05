Azerbaijan evacuates nearly 9,500 citizens from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 9,500 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine so far, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

As of this morning, as many as 1,111 Azerbaijani citizens have been brought home by charter flights, FM Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Turkish counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan will continue the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine. Elderly people, women and students are preferred during evacuations,” he said.

The top diplomat added that more than 150 people have already returned to Azerbaijan by bus.

News.Az