Azerbaijan example for other WCO countries: secretary general

Azerbaijan’s customs service is an example for other member countries of the World Customs Organization (WCO), WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya said Jan. 14

Despite that the Azerbaijani Customs Committee is only 27 years old, it has achieved a lot of success, Mikuriya said.

Azerbaijan is an important transit country; the WCO monitors and supports the steps taken by Azerbaijan in this area, he noted.

In turn, Mehdiyev noted that Azerbaijan for the first time in the region joined the Electronic Exchange of Data on International Transport and completed a test project in this area.

The WCO covers six regions, which include 182 countries. The largest of them is the European region with 52 countries. One development manager is assigned to each region.

Earlier, representative of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to the WCO Dashgyn Aliyev was appointed as the manager for development of the European region and as the executive director of the Eurocustoms fund and the German customs cooperation fund.

Azerbaijan joined the WCO in 1992.

News.Az