Azerbaijan: Excavations by Armenia around Shusha mosque ‘vandalism’

Excavations by Armenia around Shusha mosque are ‘vandalism’.

The conduct of excavations by Armenia around the Shusha mosque is part of this country's systematic policy of vandalism, like the destruction and looting of cultural and religious monuments in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, their appropriation, and the changing of their nature, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told APA on Monday.



He was commenting on media reports of ongoing excavations around the Shusha mosque in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

