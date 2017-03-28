Azerbaijan 'exemplary country in combating unemployment' - president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is referred to as an exemplary country in combating unemployment. Because, the unemployment is and must be at low level in Azerbaijan”, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference on the development of cotton-growing in Saatli district.

The president noted that the unemployment reached the level of crisis in some neighboring countries and there is a demographic crisis in those countries: “However, the population is increasing in Azerbaijan. Increase of population is a positive indicator and process. Azerbaijan’s population nears 10 million people. This will be a historical achievement in the near future. However, it puts us up against new challenges. We must create new jobs to keep the unemployment at low level. Therefore, the cotton-growing is very significant for employment."



The head of state noted that over 40,000 people have been involved in public works, over 40,000 jobs have been created in the state sector: “More than 40,000 people have been provided with jobs in state bodies, state companies and local executive bodies. These are construction works, these are jobs for serving greenery."

News.Az

