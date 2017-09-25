Azerbaijan exempting drug addicts from criminal liability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drug addicts can be exempted from criminal liability in Azerbaijan.

A new article (74-1) that exempts criminal liability for drug abuse has been proposed by the Azerbaijani president to be added to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, APA reported.



Under the new article, a drug addict who has committed the crime prescribed in Article 234-1 (illegal purchase or storage without a purpose of selling of narcotics or psychotropic substances in a quantity (amount) exceeding necessary for personal consumption is punishable by imprisonment for the term up to three years) without any other crime involved shall receive compulsory stationary medical treatment upon the court verdict. Once the person is fully recovered and the compulsory treatment is finished, he/she becomes exempt from criminal responsibility.



A person who evades compulsory treatment of drug addiction is not held criminally liable if the period based on the information of the medical institution’s headquarters and specified in Article 75.1 of the Criminal Code is not expired.



According to Article 75.1, a person can not be brought to criminal liability if the following terms have expired from the date of committing the offene:



-- two years after the commission of a crime that does not constitute a major public danger;

-- seven years after the commission of a less grave crime;

-- twelve years after the commission of a grave crime;

-- twenty years after the commission of an especially grave crime;



The draft amendments will be tabled at the parliament after public hearings.

News.Az

