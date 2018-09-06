Azerbaijan expands e-service in sphere of labor, employment and social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Centralized E-Information System (MEIS) will be created in Azerbaijan on the basis of information systems of the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on expansion of use of e-services in sphere of labor, employment, social protection & social security, abc.az reports.

The decree says that Azerbaijan has done a lot to improve transparency of activities of governmental bodies and elimination of cases that create conditions for corruption.

However, additional measures are necessary to ensure transparency, full full electronisation of public services in the field of labor, employment, social protection, innovative management with use of information technology, prevention of corruption, abuse and bureaucracy.

The Ministry of Labor & Social Protection is tasked to create portal E-Social within three months to provide services to the population on the basis of a single platform.

In order to ensure the security of individual data and operations carried out through portal E-Sosial, the Labor Ministry has been commissioned to take necessary measures.

