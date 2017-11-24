Azerbaijan expands list of places banned for smoking

+ ↺ − 16 px

A few places have been added to the list of places where it is prohibited to smoke tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

This is reflected in articles 1 and 10 of the third reading of the draft law restricting tobacco use, APA reports.



According to the draft law, the use of the above-mentioned products will be prohibited in motels, hostels, as well as other accommodation facilities, except specially allocated areas there.



The draft law will be discussed in the parliament’s plenary session on December 1.

News.Az

News.Az