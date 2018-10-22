Azerbaijan expects ‘energy boost’ due to new renewable sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan will be higher than it was in 2017

In 2018, electricity produced from renewable sources will exceed 10 percent of the total energy generated in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jamil Malikov told Trend.

It is forecasted that this figure will reach 12 percent by 2020, and by 2030 it should reach 20 percent, Malikov said.

"This requires investment, appropriate regulatory framework and an optimal tariff policy. In 2017, the volume of electricity produced from renewable sources amounted to 9.8 percent of the total energy production. In alternative energy, the energy losses are very small, since production facilities are located in close proximity to the end user," Malikov said.

Malikov stressed that, in the production of energy from renewable sources, high-voltage lines are not used and when high-voltage lines are used, it is necessary to transform the voltage from high to low.

According to him, in 2018, the share of renewable energy will be higher than it was in 2017, and the prerequisite for this is that one large 50 megawatt wind farm "Yeni Yashma" and two small stations have been put into operation in the country.

"We hope that in the current year the share of renewable energy sources in the total electricity generation will exceed the ten percent level," the deputy chairman said.

News.Az