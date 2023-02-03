Azerbaijan expects export of 24.5 bcm of gas in 2023: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our natural gas export is growing. In 2021, it was around 19 billion cubic meters. Last year it was 22.6. And this year we expect 24.5. So that means that the MOU with European Commission is successfully implemented,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We not only increase the production, we increase export and we expand the geography. And I'm sure that today the countries, which are involved in this project, will see and already see the benefit of it. And also it allows through different other connections and potential inter-connectors to connect many more countries in Europe and with respect to the resources of natural gas. I many times already said that we have natural gas reserves, which will be enough for us and our partners for at least 100 years,” the head of state added.

News.Az