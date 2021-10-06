Azerbaijan expects growth in non-oil production by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan projects that production in the non-oil sector will grow to $2.2 billion by the end of 2021, said the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an event on the theme “Financing Sustainable Development: Sustainable and Green Recovery after the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the minister noted that the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan has grown by more than eight percent over eight months of 2021.

"Investments in industrial parks of Azerbaijan, which are part of the non-oil sector, have exceeded six billion manats ($3.5 billion)," Jabbarov said.

The minister added that Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 is expected to amount to 7.1 percent.

"The main drivers of growth will be the service sector, the agricultural sector and production in the non-oil sector," Jabbarov said.

News.Az