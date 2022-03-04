Azerbaijan expects growth in tourist arrivals in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan are expected to increase by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, an official of the State Tourism Agency told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Kanan Guluzade, the adviser to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, noted that Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is forecast to reach its pre-pandemic level this year.

However, the adviser did not rule out a possible adjustment of the forecast for the ongoing processes in the region.

Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now global tourism is gradually recovering.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, international tourism experienced a 4 percent increase in 2021, 15 million more international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international arrivals were still 72 percent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary estimates. This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism when international arrivals decreased by 73 percent.

News.Az