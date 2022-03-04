Azerbaijan expects growth in tourist arrivals in 2022
Foreign tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan are expected to increase by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, an official of the State Tourism Agency told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Kanan Guluzade, the adviser to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, noted that Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is forecast to reach its pre-pandemic level this year.
However, the adviser did not rule out a possible adjustment of the forecast for the ongoing processes in the region.
Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now global tourism is gradually recovering.
According to the UN World Tourism Organization, international tourism experienced a 4 percent increase in 2021, 15 million more international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international arrivals were still 72 percent below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary estimates. This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism when international arrivals decreased by 73 percent.