Azerbaijan expects real GDP growth to reach 5.5% by year-end

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to reach 115.4 billion manats ($67.9 billion) in nominal terms, with a real growth rate of 5.5 percent by the end of 2022, said the country’s finance minister.

Samir Sharifov made the remarks Monday while speaking at a joint meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, and the Committee on Labor and Social Policy, News.Az reports.

Minister Sharifov noted that non-oil GDP may increase to 65.7 billion manats ($38.6 billion) in nominal terms

“The average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to be 12.5 percent,” he added.

