Azerbaijan exported over 14 bcm of gas via SGC in ten months of 2021

Azerbaijan exported more than 14 billion cubic meters of gas via the South Gas Corridor over the first ten months of 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor has become a historic achievement for Azerbaijan, its neighbors and Europe. “The Southern Gas Corridor is a key factor of Europe’s energy security and a tool for diversification,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that in the first ten months of 2021, Azerbaijan delivered over 14 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria via the Southern Gas Corridor.

"About half of the volume was received by consumers in Europe," the head of state added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

