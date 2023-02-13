Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports 2.1 out of 2.7 million tons of extracted oil in January

According to operational data for January 2023, 2.1 out of 2.7 million tons of extracted oil was exported, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports. 

“2.2 out of the 4.2 bcm gas produced with an increase of 4% was exported in January,” the minister tweeted.


