Azerbaijan exports 2.6 bcm of gas to Europe in Q1 2022

Azerbaijan has exported 2.6 bcm of gas to Europe in the first quarter of 2022, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.2 bcm of gas to Turkey, 2.6 bcm to Europe and 1.1 bcm to Georgia,” Parviz Shahbazov noted.

The capacity of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, where Azerbaijani gas is currently transported to southern Europe, is 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The TAP AG consortium is considering three scenarios to increase pipeline capacity: limited - up to 14.4 billion cubic meters, partial - up to 17.1 billion cubic meters and full - up to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

News.Az