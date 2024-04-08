Azerbaijan exports 3.2 bcm of gas to Europe in Q1 2024

Azerbaijan exports 3.2 bcm of gas to Europe in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 3.2 bcm of gas to Europe in January-March 2024, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on X, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan exported 2.3 bcm of gas to Türkiye and 0.9 bcm of gas to Georgia in the first quarter of 2024.

Minister Shahbazov also noted that the volume of gas supplied to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) during the reporting period amounted to 1.3 bcm.

News.Az