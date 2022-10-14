Azerbaijan exports 8.2 bcm of gas to Europe in first nine months of 2022

Azerbaijan exported 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first nine months of 2022, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“8.2 bcm of gas exported to Europe in 2021 were reached within 9 months of the current year. 8.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe in January-September,” said the minister.

“During the reporting period, 6.1 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye and 1.9 bcm to Georgia. During this period, gas export grew by 22.6%,” Shahbazov added.

