Azerbaijan exports 9.3 bcm of gas to Europe in January-October 2022

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe amounted to 9.3 billion cubic meters in the first ten months of 2022, the country’s minister of energy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Türkiye and Georgia totaled 6.9 bcm and 2 bcm respectively, Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated.

Shahbazov noted that gas exports from Azerbaijan over the first 10 months of 2022 increased by 17.4 percent compared to the same period last year

In total, 18.2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through October 2022.

