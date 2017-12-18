Azerbaijan exports its military products to over 10 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan exports its products to more than 10 countries.

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Defence Industry Ministy has been joining international exhibitions held in various world countries since 2009. As a result, today Azerbaijan exports its products to more than 10 countries.

Defence Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov told reporters the aforesaid, Defence.az reported.

The minister said that the compared to previous years, manufacture of products had increased 2.7 times last year. All these achievements have been made due to attention and care of the Azerbaijani president.

Recalling the commissioning of two factories in Shirvan city on the eve of the Day of Armed Forces on June, Yaver Jamalov noted that President Ilham Aliyev had set important tasks for the Ministry of Defence Industry. “The ministry has already started the fulfilment of those tasks and will also continue the works in this direction next year,” added the minister.

