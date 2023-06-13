Azerbaijan exports over 10 million tons of oil this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 12.7 million tons, and exports - 10.6 million tons from January through May 2023, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to Shahbazov, the country exported over half (10.3 billion cubic meters) of natural gas to foreign markets.

“According to operational data in January-May, oil-condensate production was 12.7 million tons, and export was 10.6 million tons. During this period, 10.3 bcm out of the 20.2 bcm gas produced with an increase of 3% was exported,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az