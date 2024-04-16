Azerbaijan exports over 6 million cubic meters of gas to Serbia

Azerbaijan exports over 6 million cubic meters of gas to Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported more than 6 million cubic meters of gas to Serbia in the first two months of 2024, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

The cost of delivered gas amounted to over $2.6 million.

SOCAR and Serbian company Srbijagas signed a contract in Baku on 15 November 2023 for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Serbia starting from 2024.

The contract provides for the supply of up to 400 million cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan to Serbia in 2024 with the possibility of increasing these volumes in subsequent years.

News.Az