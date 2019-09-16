Azerbaijan expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the drone attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia.

“We are deeply concerned about the drone attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure and flagrantly threatening security in the region. Azerbaijan condemns all forms & manifestations of terrorism,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted on Monday.

