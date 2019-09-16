Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil plants

Azerbaijan expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil plants

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the drone attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia.

“We are deeply concerned about the drone attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure and flagrantly threatening security in the region. Azerbaijan condemns all forms & manifestations of terrorism,” the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted on Monday.

