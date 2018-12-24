Azerbaijan expresses condolences over deadly tsunami in Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Indonesia in the deadly volcano-triggered tsunami that hit the country two day

“We are deeply saddened by the tsunami news in Indonesia. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed and wish the injured the soonest recovery,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.

According to the latest media reports, the death toll in Indonesia's tsunami has reached 281, with 1,016 injured and many still missing.

