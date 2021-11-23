Azerbaijan extends condolences to North Macedonia on bus crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to North Macedonia in connection with the recent bus crash which resulted in the death of the country's citizens, News.Az reports.

“The news on a bus crash in western Bulgaria, as a result of which dozens of people, mostly tourists from North Macedonia have died, deeply saddened us. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims of the tragic accident and the People and Government of North Macedonia,” the ministry tweeted.

As a result of the accident, at least 46 citizens of North Macedonia, including 12 children, have died.

