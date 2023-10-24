Azerbaijan expresses protest against chairman of German Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The biased declaration distorting the reality made by Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag of Germany Michael Roth during his visit to Yerevan is deplorable,” the Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) said in a statement of protest against the declaration made by Michael Roth, News.Az reports.

“Once again, we witness the patrons of the Armenian leadership mislead the international community with their false claims. It is lamentable that the influence and pressure exerted by the destructive powers in the Bundestag resulted in such partial moves and the passing of such declarations. This fact by itself demonstrates clearly enough the whole groundlessness of declarations of such sort.

The declarations made are especially objectionable for a number of reasons. We regard the distortion of the name of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan as a move made to harm the territorial integrity of our state. We would remind the Bundestag of Germany that representatives of the specialist UN units have twice visited the region and have confirmed in their subsequent reports the absence of whatever violence against civil populace. In our turn, we consider our German colleagues’ threats to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan as political hypocrisy and a flagrant example of double standards in action. Azerbaijan would be threatened with sanctions whilst our German colleagues never called for sanctions concerning Armenia despite the thirty years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, destruction of the heritage, both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan, and the annihilation of historical legacy.

We, the Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reiterate our categorical refutation of the declaration made by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag of Germany,” the Committee emphasized.

News.Az