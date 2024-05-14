Azerbaijan expresses readiness to deepen cooperation with Malta

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan stands ready to deepen its cooperation with Malta, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.Bayramov said a wide range of issues were discussed during a meeting with his Maltese counterpart today.“Today we discussed a wide range of issues with the delegation. During the talks, we discussed bilateral cooperation, Malta's chairmanship of the OSCE, the challenges the organization faces, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, as well as the situation in the region and the peace process,” he added.

News.Az