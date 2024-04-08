Azerbaijan expresses solidarity in Kazakhstan over devastating floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of brotherly Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the Asian country, News.Az reports.

“We’re deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly Kazakhstan. We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster. We express our solidarity with the people & government of brotherly Kazakhstan,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X.

A local natural emergency was declared in the Kazakh city of Aktobe and six regions of Aktobe region as 1,053 houses, 46 buildings, 232 household plots, and 689 garden plots were inundated by floods, Kazinform News Agency reported.

Floodwaters washed away roads connecting 13 rural settlements. Repair works are underway. A temporary float bridge set was installed there. As many as 695 customers in 27 villages are left without electricity. 500 of them were provided with power-generating units.

As earlier reported, over 300 property damage claims have been filed so far in the region.

News.Az