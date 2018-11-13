Azerbaijan expresses support for int’l efforts towards solution to Ukraine crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Azerbaijan fully supports international efforts towards de-escalation and finding a peaceful and negotiated solution to the crisis in and around Ukraine in accordance with international law, said a statement made by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE.

The statement was made at the 1201st (Special) Meeting of the Permanent Council on Nov. 12.

“As a matter of principle, Azerbaijan firmly rejects practice of holding and results of so-called “elections” in the territories of participating States, which are not in compliance with Constitution and national legislation of respective states, as well as carried out in violation of international law,” read the statement.

In its statement, the permanent mission of Azerbaijan reiterated the country’s support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Ukraine.

News.Az

