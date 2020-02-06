Azerbaijan expresses support for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan supports a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the country’s Foreign Mi

“Guided by the obligations undertaken when joining the UN as a responsible member, Azerbaijan supports the fulfillment of international law and UN Security Council resolutions in the conflict resolution and in ensuring international peace and security, and the country’s position is based on this. This is a decisive and principled position of Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

“As in the case of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict together with the international community we speak for the settlement based on the UN Security Council resolutions, we support efforts aimed at the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.

“During a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on January 21, 2020, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan constantly supports Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir issue,” the statement read.

