Azerbaijani citizens need one more dose of COVID-19 vaccine to extend validity of vaccination certificates

It will be enough to receive one dose of vaccine to extend the validity of vaccination and immunity certificates in Azerbaijan, read a joint statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The vaccination process continues in stages throughout the country in accordance with the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The Scientific and Medical Council of the Ministry of Health, proceeding from the results of the latest scientific research and vaccination experience in a number of countries, made the following decisions:

1. The validity of the "Certificate of Immunity" will be extended by six months if a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and a registered citizen, six months after recovery, receives a dose of any vaccine against COVID-19 which is used in the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2. The validity of the "Certificate of Vaccination" will be extended by six months if the vaccinated citizen, in accordance with medical indications, six months after receiving the second dose, receives a dose of any vaccine against COVID-19 which is used in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For this purpose, the abovementioned citizens should sign up for the online queue at https://its.gov.az/bloq/an-electronic-service-for-vaccination-against-covid-19-has-been-launched.

The healthcare structures of the Republic of Azerbaijan are carefully studying the experience of advanced countries in the field of vaccination.

In case of the positive results of scientific innovations related to COVID-19, these innovations will be added to the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

