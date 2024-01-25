Azerbaijan extends Armenian separatist Vardanyan’s jail term

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani court has extended the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, the so-called “state minister” of the already dissolved separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.

Baku’s Sabail District Court passed a decision on the motion filed by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. According to the decision, Vardanyan’s jail term was extended for another four months.

Based on the collected evidence, reasonable suspicions have arisen that Ruben Karleni Vardanyan, born in 1968, currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, committed the criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in an armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation) and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ruben Vardanyan was detained on September 27, 2023, for the illegal acts he committed, brought to criminal responsibility, and sentenced to pre-trial detention by the court order.

BBC has recently published an extensive investigation exposing Ruben Vardanyan.

