Azerbaijan extends border restrictions until August 1

The restrictions on entry and exit at the state border of Azerbaijan have been extended until August 1, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The restrictions on entry and exit to the territory of Azerbaijan (except for cargo transportation, charter and special flights), temporarily introduced as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), have been extended.

The decision to extend the border restrictions was taken after analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

