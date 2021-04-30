Azerbaijan extends condolence over tragic accident in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a tragic accident at a religious event in Israel.

“We are very saddened by news on tragic accident at mass Lag B’Omer event in Mount Meron, Israel,” the ministry tweeted on Friday.

“We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible incident, as well as to the government and people of Israel. We wish speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry wrote.

At least 44 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious festival in the north-east of Israel.

The national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said dozens more had been wounded at the Lag B'Omer festival, at the foot of Mount Meron.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "heavy disaster" and said he was praying for the casualties.

News.Az